Armed minor arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is facing several charges after a police chase Friday afternoon in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The unnamed male, whose exact age was also withheld, was arrested shortly after 2:30 p.m. when police tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Holcombe Street and Fred Gray Avenue.

The driver refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle, ultimately arresting the suspect in the area of Kimball Street, a distance of approximately two miles.

After being taken into custody, the suspect was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, menacing, and violation of license to carry a pistol.

He has since been transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

