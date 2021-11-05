Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Central Alabama realtors say housing market staying strong

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be fall, but the housing market isn’t cooling off anytime soon.

Area realtors say the market is stronger than they’ve seen it in a long time.

In September, sales of existing homes were up 7% compare to August. With less inventory, home prices continue to climb.

Realtor Sherry Weeks says statistics show homes are selling at 100% of the asking price, and some homes are on the market for as little as a week.

“The month of September, there were 612 listings, but we sold 620. And there’s 495 pending. So you can see where there’s a it’s just not a level playing field. I mean, there’s just not enough houses out there,” Weeks said

Also adding to the problem is the supply chain issue. Builders are having a hard time getting the materials they need which is affecting the new home market.

Interest rates remain low – around 3%. Weeks expects it to remain steady for the next year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 11/4
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Both cooler temperatures & cloudy skies remain in place for Friday
Quick breakdown of the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
Quick breakdown of the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4