Clocks fall back this weekend, but is it a good thing?

Sunsets will occur before 5 p.m. starting Sunday
Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Time “falls back” one hour. The actual time of the change is 2:00 AM Sunday.(KCBD First Alert)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times.

Yay.

Clearly I’m not a fan of the whole time change thing. I’m certainly not alone either. To be fair, there are plenty of people out there who are fans of daylight saving time and two time changes every year.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend as the clocks fall back 1 hour.
Daylight saving time ends this weekend as the clocks fall back 1 hour.

This weekend at 2 a.m. Sunday the clocks go back to 1 a.m. That means you’ll need to adjust your ovens, microwaves, alarm clocks, wall clocks, and your vehicle either Saturday before you go to bed or Sunday morning.

Your phone and other electronics should update automatically.

This is also a great time to go ahead and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Your batteries may very well have juice left in them, but doing this twice a year during time change weekends is just an extra line of defense.

Sunsets will be much earlier starting Sunday.
Sunsets will be much earlier starting Sunday.

The most obvious thing that happens after a time change is an adjustment to our sunrise and sunset times. After we “fall back,” we see the sun rise earlier and then go down earlier than we’re used to.

We’ll go from having a sunset at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday to having a sunset at a phenomenal 4:49 p.m. on Sunday. Again, can you tell I’m a fan? If you are a fan of the earlier sunsets and time changes, please accept my apology!

Those pre-5 p.m. sunsets will continue through January 12th in Montgomery.

Daylight saving time has multiple pros and cons that are debated by folks constantly.
Daylight saving time has multiple pros and cons that are debated by folks constantly.

But the sunrise and sunset times changing aren’t the only impacts we experience when falling back or springing forward. There a range of other impacts, both positive and negative associated with daylight saving time.

Some of the pros include:

  • Longer evenings and more daylight to do things in the evening
  • More productivity during the evening
  • Less need to use artificial light in the evening
  • Less car crashes and crime

Some of the cons are:

  • Difficult to adjust to earlier sunsets; some really struggle to adjust
  • Health and sleep issues the days immediately after the time change
  • More cases of seasonal affective disorder
  • Spending dips due to less people being out in the evenings
  • Eating patterns shift for pets and livestock

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

