County Road 12: Prattville men create Cornhole Court

By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s in the backyard, the ball game, or the beach, the game cornhole is a crowd favorite.

“Everyone can play this game,” said Prattville resident Dennis Mullins.

“You watch someone throw it and miss the hole and say I can do that every time,” said Prattville resident Michael Vaughn. “It’s not as easy as it looks.”

Michael and Dennis have been neighbors for about seven years. A few years ago, they got an idea.

“I have a nice flat yard where we play cornhole, but it was wet,” said Vaughn. “I had my wife help me put down some pieces of plastic. A couple days later I told Dennis I made a cornhole court. Dennis lights up and says, that’s a great idea. We are going to market this thing.”

They did some research, got a patent, and launched a new product, the Cornhole Court.

“This is the championship version,” said Mullins. “It’s 8 feet by 40 feet, and it’s made with 13 ounces of polyvinyl chloride material, so it’s durable, and you can wash it.”

You can even create your own design, favorite team colors, company logo, whatever you want. Once you get it all laid out, though, it’s up to you to make the shots. But even if you don’t throw like a pro, you can look like one.

“Having the measurements already set out for you, the distance is done, and there’s a foul line so you can play by regulation rules.”

Right now, they just have the court but have plans down the road to sell a package that includes the boards and bags.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

