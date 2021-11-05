Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 11/4
The federal government is mandating many Americans to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Alabama congress members, state leaders weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate