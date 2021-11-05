Advertise
Family celebrates triple birthdays with birth of new baby

Brian and Kylie Lynch now share a birthday with their son Mason Rhys Lynch.
Brian and Kylie Lynch now share a birthday with their son Mason Rhys Lynch.(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September 25 was already special for the the Lynch family.

When they first started dating, Kylie and her husband Brian were in disbelief when they realized they shared the same birthday. But then on September 25 of this year, they welcomed their healthy baby boy Mason Rhys Lynch into the world.

Now it’s really a party.

“Before we would just have a shared birthday party and our kids would decorate for us or cook us breakfast. Now, it will be all the more special!” Kylie said. “I imagine the day will be all about Rhys for sure, but, we are all very excited!”

Rhys was born by C-section at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center on Sept. 25 at 6 a.m. at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

