Food for Thought 11/4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Common Bond Brewers (424 Bibb St.): 100

Pannie George’s Kitchen (450 N. Court St.): 97

Starbucks Coffee (7790 Vaughn Rd.): 97

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits (832 Ann St.): 96

Low Scores

(none)

