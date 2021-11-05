Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Food for Thought 11/4

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Common Bond Brewers (424 Bibb St.): 100

Pannie George’s Kitchen (450 N. Court St.): 97

Starbucks Coffee (7790 Vaughn Rd.): 97

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits (832 Ann St.): 96

Low Scores

(none)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

Defenders
Food for Thought 10/28
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 10/21
Food for Thought 10/21
Food for Thought 10/21
Food for Thought 10/14
Food for Thought 10/14