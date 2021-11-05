Friday Night Football Fever: First round of playoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

The regular season is over, but the AHSAA and AISA playoffs kick off Friday night.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight's scores

Friday Night Football Fever highlights:

Wicksburg vs. Trinity

Flomaton vs. Montgomery Academy

McAdory vs. Lee

Houston Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic

Anniston vs. St. James

RC Hatch vs. Brantley

Greene County vs. Luverne

Holtville vs. Pike Road

Patrician vs. Macon East

Banks vs. Autuaga Academy

Tallassee vs. Greenville

Reeltown vs. Opp

Dadeville vs. Slocomb

Andalusia vs. Sylacauga

Carver vs. Hillcrest Tuscaloosa

Baker vs. Auburn

