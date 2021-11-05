Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: First round of playoffs

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

The regular season is over, but the AHSAA and AISA playoffs kick off Friday night.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

  • Wicksburg vs. Trinity
  • Flomaton vs. Montgomery Academy
  • McAdory vs. Lee
  • Houston Academy vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • Anniston vs. St. James
  • RC Hatch vs. Brantley
  • Greene County vs. Luverne
  • Holtville vs. Pike Road
  • Patrician vs. Macon East
  • Banks vs. Autuaga Academy
  • Tallassee vs. Greenville
  • Reeltown vs. Opp
  • Dadeville vs. Slocomb
  • Andalusia vs. Sylacauga
  • Carver vs. Hillcrest Tuscaloosa
  • Baker vs. Auburn

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

