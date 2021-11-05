Gray and chilly again, but the sun returns this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cloudy skies will remain in place over the area today. There could be a couple of peeks of sun, but it’ll look similar to what we had yesterday.

Mainly cloudy and cool for high school football this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

The clouds will keep us in the upper 50s and lower 60s once again, leading to that chilly feel to the air. Keep this in mind when planning your day. If you’re going out this evening, it will certainly be chilly.

Models have changed a little regarding potential rain today, tonight and tomorrow. A few of them now show some light rain in our far eastern counties on the back side of an area of low pressure down to our southeast. We’re not sold on this, but there *could* be some raindrops for those of you in Barbour, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties during this period.

The weekend will feature more sun, but clouds could hold tough east of I-65 on Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A handful of models have also kept cloud cover around for a good portion of Saturday. We’re also not sold on this for everyone, but if you’re east of I-65 there is a chance you could see more clouds than sun for much of the day. We still think sunshine returns strongly by the mid-afternoon hours for many of us.

Aside from the weather, remember that we fall back this weekend. Daylight saving time ends Sunday Morning, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep, we will see the sunset time become earlier in the evening. This time is also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

There could be some light rain near the Georgia state line, but everyone else is entirely dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunshine is then back in full force by Sunday. This will boost afternoon highs from the mid-60s Saturday to around 70 degrees for Sunday. With a good deal of sun through much of next week we’ll see a continuation of that warming trend. Look for temperatures well into the 70s through all of next week with a chance of rain by Friday.

Overnight lows will be chilly to cold this weekend into next week. There is some disagreement among the models regarding how low we go, but we think lower 40s -- at least -- are likely through early next week.

70s come storming back next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The potential for 30s is very much there, especially for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Just keep in mind that if you’re in a rural location away from city centers that your temperatures at night will definitely be at least a few degrees below our forecast lows. This could mean some frost potential this weekend with lows in the 36-39 range.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.