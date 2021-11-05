Greenville High School opens coffee shop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville High School has opened a new coffee shop.

Friday, the high school celebrated the grand opening of “The Thirsty Tiger.’ It will serve a number of important functions for the school.

Day-to-day operations will be run by special education students, handling things like the cash register, stocking shelves, serving customers’ orders and learning how to budget.

Both students and staff say this is the first time anything like this has been done in their school district.

“I really just thought it was very cool that we that we can have something like this inside of our school because it’s a lot different than being in a normal classroom. It’s not it’s not the same. It’s amazing,” said Randall Vancor, a sophomore that works at The Thirsty Tiger.

“Teachers came to me. They just walked into my office and tell me Mr. Howard we want to open a coffee shop. And of course, my eyes got big at that point, cause I’m thinking dollars. And when they explained to me what the business plan was and how it would affect students and academics, I was all in at that point,” Greenville High School principal Jamie Howard said.

On top of being a coffee shop, it will also host the school’s jazz band, parent meetings, college recruiters and even be a place for some students to spend a class period and learn remotely.

