Lawsuits challenge new Alabama congressional districts

The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven.

An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts into law.

A previously filed lawsuit by two state senators and several voters was also updated Thursday to challenge the new map.

A lawsuit backed by an organization aligned with a Democratic group says the plan unlawfully packs confines Black voting power to one majority-Black district.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

