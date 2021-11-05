Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has delivered a not guilty verdict for one of two men who were charged in a shooting death almost five years ago.

John Edward Turner, 24, was found not guilty of capital murder, as well as not guilty of felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The verdict was confirmed by court records and defense attorney Richard White.

Turner was on trial for the shooting death of 31-year-old Jacurtis Howard. The victim was found in the 300 block of Montgomery’s Burgwyn Road during the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2016. Turner, and another man, Raheem Bernard Brown, were accused of killing Howard while robbing him.

Brown, 34, was also charged with capital murder. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022, according to court filings.

