Man who bombed friend’s lover sentenced

Sylvio King detonated the explosion as the victim drove to work in Dothan.
Sylvio King (L) pleads guilty to federal charges and may testify against co-defendant Ashley Haydt.
Sylvio King (L) pleads guilty to federal charges and may testify against co-defendant Ashley Haydt.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for detonating a pipe bomb in a vehicle, injuring the driver. Sylvio King, 48, will serve three years’ probation following his release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Prosecutors claim King conspired with co-defendant Ashley Nicole Haydt to place the bomb in a pickup driven by Haydt’s former boyfriend who whom she has a child.

“Haydt would frequently communicate to King her hatred of the ex-boyfriend and how the custody dispute was impacting her and her other children,” prosecutors said.

Evidence presented at Haydt’s trial showed that she provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address, and, on October 23, 2017, King placed the pipe bomb that detonated as the victim, who survived, drove to work along South Park Avenue in Dothan.

King pleaded guilty and testified against Haydt, 36, convicted by a federal jury in Montgomery last month. She will be sentenced in February.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Brandon Bates and Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

