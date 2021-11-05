Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds, awareness

The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6th, downtown Montgomery.
The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6th, downtown Montgomery.(Source: Live 5)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6th, downtown Montgomery.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s now, and one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reasons to end the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in the United States have increased 16% since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve increased 145% between the years 2000 and 2019.

This weekend, the River Region will become part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Police say Corneliuse Trayvon “BB” Marshall (left) is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old...
1 sought, 2 charged in Andalusia murder investigation
Crash causing delays on I-85 NB near the interchange.
‘Major crash’ near I-85/I-65 interchange cleared
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

Latest News

The Hotel Talisi, which was heavily damaged in 2009, is on the brink of demolition. It's been...
12 years later, demolition of Hotel Talisi moves closer to reality
Opelika Police, Fire Depts. launch special needs program
Strong lineup of entertainers coming to the National Peanut Festival
With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween...
Montgomery man goes all out for Halloween house