River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds, awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6th, downtown Montgomery.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s now, and one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their reasons to end the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in the United States have increased 16% since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve increased 145% between the years 2000 and 2019.

This weekend, the River Region will become part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

