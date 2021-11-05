Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say a three-year-old who was forcibly abducted Thursday by her uncle was found safe in Pearl, Mississippi. The girl’s uncle was taken into custody at that location.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of 17th Street Ensley at 6:30 p.m. There, authorities learned the man forcibly abducted a three year old girl at a home

Family members believed the girl’s 19-year-old uncle kidnapped the child to take her to Mexico where her father is, or to Honduras where paternal family members are.

Police originally reported that there is an ongoing dispute between the father and mother.

Authorities did believe the child was in danger.

Police continue their investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer
Police say Corneliuse Trayvon “BB” Marshall (left) is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old...
1 sought, 2 charged in Andalusia murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Hunter James Tatum appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He is...
Emotional preliminary hearing for man charged with killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville

Latest News

Clouds hold through tonight and into Saturday, with a small chance of rain in far eastern and...
Gray and chilly again, but the sun returns this weekend
Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Time “falls back” one hour. The actual time of the...
Clocks fall back this weekend, but is it a good thing?
The Alabama Statehouse
Alabama lawmakers approve job protections for unvaccinated
The proposed emergency rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)...
AG Steve Marshall files challenge to President Biden’s private-employer vaccine mandate
The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6th, downtown Montgomery.
River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds, awareness