Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles receives $700,000 for rehabilitation program

The bureau was awarded $700,000 for its Responsive Monitoring of Violent and Sex Offenders Program.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is receiving an additional $700,000 to help reduce the number of crimes committed by former offenders.

“This will help us provide more programming, such as substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment and the continuance of growth of GPS monitoring in our system,” director Cam Ward said.

The bureau was awarded a Swift, Certain, and Fair Supervision grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance for its Responsive Monitoring of Violent and Sex Offenders Program.

The project seeks to provide as many violent offenders and sex offenders as possible with resources that prevent them from falling back into the prison system.

The bureau director tells WSFA there are over 40,000 Alabamians on probation and parole. He said these newly awarded dollars are going to help with rehabilitation efforts.

“Currently, in Alabama, about 30 percent of everyone who gets out of prison goes back in one day,” Ward said. “Under some of our programs, such as our day reporting centers, where we really focus intense treatment programs, that recidivism rate drops to 3 percent.”

The grant will be used in six counties: Montgomery, Lee, Jefferson, Madison, Tuscaloosa and Etowah.

“My goal, though, one day would be to have this all over the state,” Ward said. “It’s just a matter of funding and getting those placement centers all over the state.”

The project aims to reduce revocations, or the failure to follow the terms of supervised release, by 50%.

“It’s hard whether you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent, to argue with the philosophy that we want a safe society, and what’s the best way to do it? Solve an addiction problem, solve a mental health issue, help someone get a job,” Ward said.

“I think this grant goes a long way toward helping us accomplish that goal,” he added.

