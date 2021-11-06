Alabama State falls to Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Prairie View A&M Panthers Saturday.

Ryan Nettles and the Hornets offense finished with 179 total yard. Nettles ended the day with 139 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Prairie View A&M strikes first. With under seven minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback Jawon Pass takes the ball one-yard to get the Panthers on the board first.

With under five minutes to go in the first, the Hornets answer. Nettles connects with tight end Terrance Ellis for the 50-yard touchdown.

The Hornets take the lead when Hunter Hanson makes the 42-yard field goal with 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Alabama State had the lead 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

The Hornets extend their lead. With 7:48 left in the quarter, Nettles finds Demosthenes Jones for the 19-yard touchdown.

The Panthers add points to the board with a field goal.

With 52 seconds remaining before halftime, the Hornets advance their lead with a field goal.

The Hornets had the lead 20-10 heading into halftime.

With 13:19 left in the game, the Panthers strike. Running back Lyndemian Brooks takes it 14-yards for the Prairie View A&M score.

With 6:38 left in the game, the Panthers get the touchdown and take the lead.

Prairie View A&M won the game 24-20

The Hornets defense held the Panthers offense to 171 total yards.

The Hornets fall to 3-5 in the season. They’ll next take on Mississippi Valley State with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.