Faulkner defeats Kentucky Christian 38-20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Kentucky Christian Knights in the final home game of the regular season.

Kade Young and the Faulkner offense finished with 326 total yards. Young finished with 93 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice.

The Eagles make the first move. Malik Meadows picks off Riley Cooper and takes it 20-yards to get Faulkner on the board first.

With 12:21 left in the first quarter, Faulkner adds more points to the board with a 24-yard field goal from Alvin Renteria.

The Eagles extend their lead. With 7:23 left in the quarter, Young finds Jalen Browder for the 40-yard touchdown.

Faulkner had the lead 17-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 8:23 remaining in the second quarter, Kentucky Christian gets on the board. Cooper finds Dylan Feese for the 10-yard score.

The Eagles extend their lead with five minutes remaining in the quarter. Hunter Gibson rushes the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

With 1:35 remaining in the second, Faulkner strikes again. Devon Murray takes the ball 40-yards to extend the lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles had the lead 31-7 heading into halftime.

With 6:10 left in the third quarter, the Knights strike. Cooper connects to Sean Ray for the 35-yard touchdown.

The Eagles remained in the lead 31-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 11:25 remaining in the game, the Knights answer. Jordan Brown takes the ball nine-yards for the Kentucky Christian score.

But, the Eagles extend their lead. Gibson takes the ball 22-yards to advance the lead for Faulkner.

The Eagles defeated the Knights 38-20.

The Knights offense finished with 384 total yards.

The Eagles are now 7-2 in the season. They’ll head to North Carolina to take on St. Andrews in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.