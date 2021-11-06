Huntingdon takes down Maryville 52-33

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks took down the Maryville Scots in the final home game of the regular season.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished with 570 total yards. Cotney ended the day with 362 passing yards

The Hawks strike first. In the opening drive, Cotney finds Dallas Daffin for the 61-yard touchdown. to get Huntingdon on the board.

Huntingdon strikes again with less than 10 minutes left in the opening quarter. Cotney connects with finds Malachi Harvey for the 23-yard score.

With over eight minutes left in the first, Cotney keeps the ball, taking it four-yards to advance the Hawks’ lead.

The Hawks extend their lead with 4:42 left in the quarter. Cotney finds Harvey for the 77-yard touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 28-0 going into the second quarter.

With 11:41 to go in the second quarter, the Hawks add more points to the board with a 21-yard field goal from Will Edwards.

Huntingdon strikes again with over seven minutes left until halftime. Cotney takes the ball 37-yards to extend the lead for the Hawks.

Maryville gets on the board before the end of the first half. Trevor Thomas hooks up with T.J. Coleman for the 36-yard touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 38-7 going into halftime.

With 7:14 to go in the third quarter, Cotney takes the ball 11-yards to extend the lead for the Hawks.

But, with 4:46 left in the third quarter, the Scots answer. Mykel Santos finds Nelson Smith for the 28-yard score.

The Scots answer with 1:16 left in the quarter. Smith rushes one-yard for the Maryville score.

The Hawks had the lead 45-21 going into the fourth quarter.

With over five minutes remaining in the game, the Scots strike. Cody Estep runs the ball one-yard for the Maryville score.

But, the Hawks extend their lead. With three minutes remaining, Kahari McReynolds rushes one-yard for the Huntingdon touchdown.

With 20 seconds remaining in the game, the Scots answer. Smith finds Estep in the endzone for the two-yard touchdown.

The Hawks kept their win streak alive, defeating the Scots 52-33.

The Scots offense finished with 406 total yards.

The Hawks are now 7-2 in the season. They will next face LaGrange for the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for noon.

