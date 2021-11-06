Advertise
National Peanut Festival opens in Dothan

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - With the first weekend of November comes a south Alabama tradition that stretches back 83 years.

The National Peanut Festival kicked off in Dothan Friday, and vendors and festival operators opened to a great crowd. It is the nation’s largest peanut festival to honor local peanut farmers and to celebrate the harvest season.

A festival honoring the peanut was inaugurated on Nov. 10, 1938, according to festival organizers. The three-day event included a pageant, parade, historical play and grand ball. The guest speaker was George Washington Carver.

The National Peanut Festival has grown from a three-day event to a 10-day event. The festival hosts numerous fun-filled family events like amusement rides, animal attractions, agricultural displays, concerts, livestock shows and a parade. A list of events can be found online.

The festival will be open until Sunday, Nov. 14.

