Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

No. 12 Auburn falls to No. 13 Texas A&M 20-3

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a gain as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a gain as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers were held to 226 total yards. Nix finished with 153 passing yards and was intercepted once.

The Aggies get on the board first with a 21-yard field goal from Seth Small.

The Tigers answer with a 32-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

The Tigers and Aggies were tied up 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

With 3:39 left in the third quarter, the Aggies take the lead when Small makes the 29-yard field goal.

The Aggies had the lead 6-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 13:40 left to play, Texas A&M adds more points to the board with a 47-yard field goal from Small.

The Aggies get the first touchdown of the game. With 13:04 remaining in the game, Michael Clemons recovers the fumble by Nix at takes it 24-yards for the Texas A&M score. The Aggies get the two-point conversion.

With 3:15 remaining in the game, the Small makes the 37-yard field goal, extending the Aggies lead.

Texas A&M won the game 20-3.

The Aggies offense finished with 409 total yards.

Auburn falls 6-3 in the season and 3-2 in conference play. They’ll return home to take on Mississippi State with kickoff at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case
Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and...
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: First round of playoffs
Armed minor arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Montgomery
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer

Latest News

The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy takes down South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt
Alabama State falls to Prairie View A&M
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Kentucky Christian Knights in the final home game of the...
Faulkner defeats Kentucky Christian 38-20
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee falls to Miles College 52-23