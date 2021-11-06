Advertise
Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair returns after COVID hiatus

Gail Rokotuibau, “White Hair Smiling,” speaks with a guest.
Gail Rokotuibau, “White Hair Smiling,” speaks with a guest.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - After being cancelled because of COVID-19, the Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair returned for its 54th year.

Organizers believe they saw near record breaking attendance, as hundreds of people came out.

“It’s wonderful,” organizer Rhonda Tatum said. “It’s heartwarming to know that we can still have so many people out doing their last-minute Christmas shopping, or their Christmas shopping period.”

From holiday paintings, wooden sculptures, jewelry and more, each booth featured treasures that were crafted by hand.

“Everything we have here, including our baked goods, everything here is homemade,” Tatum said. “I like to say it’s made from the hands and the hearts of people.”

Two-hundred venders were on-site.

Artists traveled from other cities and even states. Exhibitors come from Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida and even Canada.

Different cultures were also on display – including Native American.

“This is my pine needle sweetgrass baskets,” Gail Rokotuibau, also known as “White Hair Smiling,” said.

Rokotuibau is a Pequot basket weaver, but she also works with other media.

“Also, I’m a mosaic artist,” she said. “This is my ‘Pequot Stag.’ It’s made with a wampum. Our traditional money for natives in New England from the quahog shell what we make our New England clam chowder from yum, yum.”

The festival was a chance to pick up a piece, and possibly learn its story.

Next year’s Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair has already been scheduled. It will be on Nov. 5, 2022.

