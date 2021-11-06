Advertise
Tracking a cold night ahead, but a warm-up is on the horizon!

Both overnight lows and afternoon highs will start warming into next week.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the warmup is on the way, we are tracking a cold night across the region. Skies will be clear across the area with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Remember, we fall back this weekend. Daylight saving time ends Sunday Morning, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep, we will see the sunset time become earlier in the evening. This time is also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

The sunshine will finally be in full force by Sunday. Afternoon highs will also rebound thanks to the sunny conditions, back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clear skies are expected again Sunday night, giving us another chilly overnight period. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s yet again.

High pressure will move into the area this weekend will stick around through early next week. That means sunny conditions will continue for Monday with highs back into the lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the middle to lower 40s.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday will also be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will warm back into the middle 70s, which is more seasonal for this time of the year. Lows will also creep back into the upper to middle 40s.

Wednesday into Thursday we will see clouds start to move back into the region. Highs both Wednesday and Veterans Day will warm into the middle to lower to middle 70s and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Our next weather maker looks to move into the region late next week. Right now, forecast models are indicating rain late Thursday, overnight Thursday and then into Friday. Pushing out by the upcoming weekend.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

With the models indicating rain late week, we will see clouds around the area Thursday night and into Friday. Highs Friday will be in the 60s to lower 70s as the rain and clouds move across the region.

Clouds are expected to stick around by next Saturday. Highs will be cool, back into the middle to lower 60s as we start next weekend.

As always, we will continue to adjust the late week rain chances, as we gain better grip of the system as forecast models continue fine tuning the rain amounts, intensity and timing.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

