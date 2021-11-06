Troy takes down South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars 31-24 in the Battle of the Belt.

This is Troy’s fourth straight win against the Jaguars.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense finished with 318 total yards. Watson completed with 121 passing yards.

The Jaguars strike first. Quarterback Desmond Trotter takes the ball four-yards for the touchdown to put South Alabama on the board first.

The Trojans get on the board with a 22-yard field goal from Brooks Buce.

With 56 remaining in the opening quarter, running back Jamontez Woods takes the ball three-yards to put the Trojans in the lead.

Troy had the lead 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

With 10:10 remaining in the second, wide receiver Tez Johnson takes the ball 31-yards to extend the Trojans lead.

The Trojans strike again with 5:36 before halftime. Woods rushes three-yards for the Trojans score.

With 4:55 left in the first half, linebacker linebacker KJ Robertson picks off Trotter and takes it 32-yards to advance the lead for Troy.

But, with nine seconds remaining in the quarter, the Jaguars strike. Trotter finds running back Terrion Avery for the 11-yard touchdown.

The Trojans had the lead 31-13 heading into halftime.

The Jaguars strike with 1:22 remaining in the third. Trotter finds Avery for the three-yard score.

Troy carried the lead 31-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

South Alabama makes the 34-yard field goal, making it a one score game against the Trojans.

The Belt is staying in Troy.

South Alabama’s offense finished with 335 total yards.

Troy is now 5-4 in the season and 3-2 in conference play. They’ll next take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Caguns next Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

