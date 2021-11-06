Tuskegee falls to Miles College 52-23

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Miles College Golden Bears at Albert J. Sloan Alumni Stadium Saturday.

The Golden Tigers answer first. Bryson Williams takes the ball 73-yards to get Tuskegee on the board first.

The Golden Bears answer back. Claude Newell finds Christopher Brown for the 75-yard touchdown.

Miles College strikes again. Donte Edwards rushes the ball one-yard, giving the Golden Bears the lead.

The Golden Bears had the lead 13-7 going into the second quarter.

With 49 second into the second quarter, the Golden Tigers strike. Malik Davis finds tight end Latrevien O’Neal for the 23-yard touchdown to give Tuskegee the lead.

But, the Golden Bears would regain the lead after recovering the fumble in the endzone for the touchdown. They go for the two-point conversion and get it.

Miles College had the lead 21-13.

The Golden Tigers add points to the board before halftime with a 30-yard field goal from Arnes Huskic.

The Golden Bears had the lead 21-17 heading into halftime.

Mile College extends their lead with 8:50 left in the third quarter. Edwards takes the ball two-yards for the Golden Bears touchdown.

With over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Golden Bears extend their lead with a 21-yard field goal from Jackson Spradil.

Miles College remained in the lead 31-17 going into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears strike eight seconds into the fourth quarter. Newell finds Brown for the 19-yard touchdown.

Miles College strikes again. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Brandon Hicks runs the ball three-yards for the score.

With just under six minutes left in the game, the Golden Bears advance their lead. Jacob Millhouse finds Deondre Harvey for the 13-yard touchdown.

The Golden Tigers strike once more. With 2:38 remaining, Jerkevion Goodloe rushes one-yard for the Tuskegee score.

However, the Golden Bears won the game 52-23.

The Golden Tigers are now 3-7 in the season. They will next take on the Alabama State Hornets in the Turkey Day Classic on Nov. 25.

