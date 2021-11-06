Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuskegee falls to Miles College 52-23

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Miles College Golden Bears at Albert J. Sloan Alumni Stadium Saturday.

The Golden Tigers answer first. Bryson Williams takes the ball 73-yards to get Tuskegee on the board first.

The Golden Bears answer back. Claude Newell finds Christopher Brown for the 75-yard touchdown.

Miles College strikes again. Donte Edwards rushes the ball one-yard, giving the Golden Bears the lead.

The Golden Bears had the lead 13-7 going into the second quarter.

With 49 second into the second quarter, the Golden Tigers strike. Malik Davis finds tight end Latrevien O’Neal for the 23-yard touchdown to give Tuskegee the lead.

But, the Golden Bears would regain the lead after recovering the fumble in the endzone for the touchdown. They go for the two-point conversion and get it.

Miles College had the lead 21-13.

The Golden Tigers add points to the board before halftime with a 30-yard field goal from Arnes Huskic.

The Golden Bears had the lead 21-17 heading into halftime.

Mile College extends their lead with 8:50 left in the third quarter. Edwards takes the ball two-yards for the Golden Bears touchdown.

With over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Golden Bears extend their lead with a 21-yard field goal from Jackson Spradil.

Miles College remained in the lead 31-17 going into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears strike eight seconds into the fourth quarter. Newell finds Brown for the 19-yard touchdown.

Miles College strikes again. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Brandon Hicks runs the ball three-yards for the score.

With just under six minutes left in the game, the Golden Bears advance their lead. Jacob Millhouse finds Deondre Harvey for the 13-yard touchdown.

The Golden Tigers strike once more. With 2:38 remaining, Jerkevion Goodloe rushes one-yard for the Tuskegee score.

However, the Golden Bears won the game 52-23.

The Golden Tigers are now 3-7 in the season. They will next take on the Alabama State Hornets in the Turkey Day Classic on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case
Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and...
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: First round of playoffs
Armed minor arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Montgomery
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer

Latest News

The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy takes down South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt
Alabama State falls to Prairie View A&M
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Kentucky Christian Knights in the final home game of the...
Faulkner defeats Kentucky Christian 38-20
The Huntingdon Hawks took down the Maryville Scots in the final home game of the regular season.
Huntingdon takes down Maryville 52-33