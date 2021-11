BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County has reopened after a vehicle fire Sunday morning closed it, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers.

Troopers say the fire happened at 10:16 a.m. near the 124 mile marker.

Additional details and injures are not known at this time.

