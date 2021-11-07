In-person, online service opportunities available to help Montgomery homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As it starts to become cold outside, many people in the River Region are left without a warm place to sleep at night.

To help those in this time of need, the Public Relations Council of Alabama, or PRCA, Montgomery Chapter is teaming up with Homeless Outreach Mission Endeavor, or HOME, to collect supplies from the community.

HOME is a ministry that provides food, clothes, bus passes, haircuts, even health screenings for the local homeless population.

“Of course, feeding and clothing is important for the short term, but we want to work with the chronically homeless to assist them in getting off the streets, into housing on their own, to where they can live independently without having to rely on the generosity of churches and other organizations,” Patrick Aitken with HOME said.

To assist in this mission, PRCA is helping with a Nov. 27 service opportunity at River City Church.

Participants are encouraged to come out from 8:30 am – 11:30 am with individually wrapped, easily-carried food items for the food pantry as well as new socks for the clothes closet.

“We’re just going to come alongside them and work on the things they’re working on. PRCA Vice President of Projects Christie Aitken said. “So, if they need help, passing out food, helping with the clothes closet, with anything they need help with, moving things from place to place – We’re just going to be hands on deck ready to help HOME.”

Moving into the holiday season, the public may be eager to go ahead and donate before the Nov. 27 service day. There is also an online option for those wanting to pitch in right now.

On PRCAmontgomery.org the community can send HOME money through PayPal or even supplies itself.

An Amazon Wishlist is also linked with drawstring bags, beanies, gloves, emergency foil blankets and other necessities. Once purchased, these items can be directly shipped to the ministry, providing a little more comfort to those struggling.

“We want to stand with them and make sure they’re warm, and they have what they need, and the key word I think is needs,” Christie Aitken said.

Additionally, HOME hosts community events on the 4th Saturday of each month at River City Church on Dexter Avenue.

