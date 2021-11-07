Advertise
Man charged in fatal Montgomery shooting Halloween morning

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Montgomery Halloween morning, according to Montgomery police.

Sidney Whatley, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in the death of 36-year-old Willie Davis, also of Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the Whatley as the suspect. He was taken into custody Saturday.

No other details about the shooting were released.

Whatley is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

