Mid Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds blanket drive

MACH BLANKET DRIVE
MACH BLANKET DRIVE(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Mid Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, or MACH, Montgomery’s Homeless population has increased.

Some are experiencing it for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are homeless because there is a limited amount of beds available at shelters and the colder weather brings a bigger concern.

The organization is meeting that need by collecting any type of items to keep those who are homeless warm through a blanket drive.

The blanket drive started Saturday and will continue the next two Saturdays.

There a four drop-off locations that people can leave items.

“We do distribute those items to people who are actually street homelessness we also share with our shelters and other service providers and families who have a need,” executive director for MACH Lydia Pickett said.

Pickett says homelessness is a community-wide concern, and it takes the entire community to end it.

“It really doesn’t matter why someone doesn’t have a permanent home, it just matters how we as a community can respond to it,” she said.

The drive is a preview for National Hunger and Homelessness Week.

National Hunger and Homelessness Week will take place from Nov. 13-21.

