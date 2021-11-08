2 new statues at Alabama Dept. of Archives to honor women

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first statues of women to be included in the Alabama Department of Archives of History’s Statuary Hall will be unveiled Monday.

Gov. Ivey will unveil the two bronze statues commemorating Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, a women’s suffrage activist, and Amelia Boynton Robinson, a key figure in the Selma to Montgomery march.

The unveiling is set to take place at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this event online and on our Facebook page.

The new works of art were sculpted by Alabama artist Clydetta Fulmer and cast at the Fairhope Foundry, according to the ADAH

