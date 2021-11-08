Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 new statues at Alabama Dept. of Archives to honor women

PHOTO SOURCE: Alabama Archives and History
PHOTO SOURCE: Alabama Archives and History
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first statues of women to be included in the Alabama Department of Archives of History’s Statuary Hall will be unveiled Monday.

Gov. Ivey will unveil the two bronze statues commemorating Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, a women’s suffrage activist, and Amelia Boynton Robinson, a key figure in the Selma to Montgomery march.

The unveiling is set to take place at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this event online and on our Facebook page.

WATCH: First statues honoring women to be unveiled at Alabama Dept. of Archives and History

The new works of art were sculpted by Alabama artist Clydetta Fulmer and cast at the Fairhope Foundry, according to the ADAH

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Whatley, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in the death of...
Man charged in fatal Montgomery shooting Halloween morning
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after vehicle fire
Montgomery's homeless population is in need of food, beanies, gloves, emergency foil blankets...
Service opportunities available to help Montgomery homeless
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says
Rain returns later this week
Cool, dry start to the week
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools
First Alert: Josh discusses timing of Alabama's next rain chance
First Alert: Josh discusses timing of Alabama's next rain chance