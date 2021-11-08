Advertise
Alabama hospitals face severe blood shortage, need donations

Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.
Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama hospitals are facing a severe blood shortage and have a critical need for donations.

The Alabama Hospital Association said the state is facing a blood supply crisis after the number of people donating blood has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals need help from their communities through blood donations and organized blood drives.

LifeSouth, the donation center that supplies blood to the majority of Alabama’s hospitals, has listed the statewide blood supply at “critical” levels. That means, on average, there is less than two days’ supply of blood on their shelves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

