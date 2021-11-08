Advertise
BPD: Mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby

Jasmine Hutcherson
Jasmine Hutcherson(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation involving the death of a 3-month-old child. The mother was charged in the case.

The victim was identified as 3-month-old Treymon Jenkins, of Birmingham.

Detectives said at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, officers from the East Precinct responded to a house at 4507 8th Terrace North. Upon arrival officers observed Treymon Jenkins lying in a baby bed unresponsive and not breathing.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and took Jenkins to Children’s Hospital of Alabama where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, the Jefferson County Coroner determined the cause of death was homicide.

The mother of the victim, Jasmine Hutcherson, (24), of Birmingham, has been identified as the suspect.

Detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment of the information provided, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder.

Jasmine Hutcherson is in custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

