Cool, dry start to the week

By Josh Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chilly morning is in progress across central and south Alabama; temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the southern half of the state. Sunshine will crank the number up later today. Most places will warm into the 70s later today with a bright, beautiful sky.

Its a cruise control forecast through Wednesday night - we’ll warm into the mid 70s today, tomorrow and Wednesday with more sun than clouds. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s and lower 50s - fairly close to normal for this time of year.

Things change on Thursday, though. A cold front rolls through the southern Plains; ahead of it, scattered showers will pop up in parts of Alabama Thursday. A line of showers and perhaps a storm or two will push through the state Thursday night into Friday morning. We don’t expect any problems with severe weather with this system.

Much cooler air filters into the state Saturday and Sunday; we’ll see afternoon highs drop into the 57-63° range both weekend days, with overnight lows going into the upper 30s Saturday night. Some frost could form by Sunday morning.

