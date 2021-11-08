Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dothan football coach Smitty Grider to retire from position

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a lengthy coaching career including spending the last three seasons at the helm of the Dothan Wolves football program, Smitty Grider is calling it a career.

Grider announced on Monday he was retiring as the Wolves head coach.

Grider has been the head coach of the Dothan Wolves since their start back in 2019. In three seasons, Dothan went 14-16 and earned a berth in the high school football playoffs back in its inaugural season.

In a statement sent to News4, Grider said, “I have been blessed to work with the greatest group of young men in the world. I have also been blessed to work with the best group of coaches and men in the business. I’m grateful to my family who has supported me and followed me from one end of the state to the other through the years.”

Prior to coming to Dothan, Grider spent time as head football coach at Hazel Green, Park Crossing, Beauregard, and Central Coosa.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Sidney Whatley, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in the death of...
Man charged in fatal Montgomery shooting Halloween morning
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
Montgomery's homeless population is in need of food, beanies, gloves, emergency foil blankets...
Service opportunities available to help Montgomery homeless
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after vehicle fire
John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case

Latest News

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA rewrites constitution, set to give power to schools
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (31) Photo by Robert Sutton
Alabama survives against LSU, 20-14
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs for a gain as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper...
No. 12 Auburn falls to No. 13 Texas A&M 20-3
The Troy Trojans took down the South Alabama Jaguars in the Battle of the Belt.
Troy takes down South Alabama in the Battle of the Belt