Gladys Knight coming to Montgomery for MPAC performance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre is preparing to welcome singer Gladys Knight to Montgomery.

Knight is slated to perform at MPAC on Feb. 18. 2022. Tickets for the performance go on sale starting Friday.

Knight, 77, first started performing before she was 10 years old, getting her start with siblings who first referred to themselves as “The Pips” and later as “Gladys Knight and the Pips.”

The group continued gathering fame for decades with songs that included “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “Midnight Train to Georgia,” before Gladys went solo in the 1990s.

