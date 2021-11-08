Advertise
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’

An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the Prattville mill’s stock tanks on Nov. 6, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file image)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend incident at International Paper’s Prattville location has shut down operations for the time being.

International Paper spokeswoman Amy Simpson said there was a “structural failure” at one of the containerboard mill’s stock tanks on Saturday. Simpson said it happened during a scheduled annual maintenance outage but did not go into specifics.

“There were no injuries and no adverse environmental impact,” she said in a statement, emphasizing that there is no impact to local residents.

Simpson said the mill was operating at partial capacity when it happened.

Crews are assessing the damage to determine the steps needed to resume partial and full operations. The mill is completely shut down in the meantime.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for comment.

