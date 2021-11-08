Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Koch Foods of Alabama after an employee was injured and later died after an accident inside the plant.

According to Beasley Allen Law Firm, the lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Robert M. Lewis’ family. The Lewis family’s lawsuit claims that Koch Foods and others’ negligence at the plant contributed to his death.

According to the suit, the accident happened on March 9 while Lewis was cleaning a piece of equipment. While cleaning, the lawsuit says Lewis’ clothing became caught, and he could not free himself, resulting in serious injuries and ultimately his death.

Police confirmed an “industrial accident” had occurred at the facility, but details were not released.

The lawsuit also claims the machinery that Lewis was cleaning was “unreasonably dangerous and defective” and created an “unreasonable risk of severe injury or death” to its users. It also includes claims against the original manufacturer and distributor of the equipment responsible for Mr. Lewis’ death.

“When Alabama workers are injured on the job, companies are bound by the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act to provide death benefits to their families,” Dunson said. “When employers fail to protect a worker, an experienced attorney can help the worker’s family get the benefits to which they are entitled.”

Under the Workers’ Compensation Act of Alabama, Lewis’ wife, Sharon Frazier, is entitled to death benefits. Beasley Allen said the family reached out to the law firm after a settlement was unable to be reached between Koch Foods and the family.

