Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after an alleged vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Ozark, according to authorities.

Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and fugitive from justice.

According to Ozark police and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, an Ozark police officer tried to stop a vehicle on West Roy Parker Road near Van Heusen Drive. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

During the chase, authorities say the vehicle traveled at “excessive speeds” and into oncoming traffic. The chase continued on Highway 231, and police requested help from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was able to perform a pursuit immobilization technique on the vehicle on Highway 231 north near Sam Lisenby Road. However, the suspect, later identified as Gentry, regained control of his vehicle and continued northbound.

The deputy performed another technique near the intersection of Highway 231 and Jernigan Road. As authorities attempted to take Gentry into custody, he attempted to flee again. Shots were fired from both the deputy and officer, according to a news release.

As Gentry tried to flee again, a female passenger was able to exit the car, according to authorities.

Gentry was taken into custody and taken to Dale Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say he has been discharged from the hospital.

He has been placed in the Dale County Jail.

The Ozark Police Department and the sheriff’s office have requested that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations take over the investigation.

