Man charged with assault after victim shot in head

Montgomery police have charged a man with assault in an October shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault in an October shooting.

According to court records, Antonio Wheatt is charged with assault first degree. The shooting happened on Oct. 9th in the 600 block of Stephens Street.

The victim suffered a gunshot injury to the right side of the head, according to an arrest affidavit.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information on Wheatt’s arrest.

Wheatt was taken into custody Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond. Court records say that bond has since been reduced to $20,000.

