Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Sunday.

According to Cpl. Tyneshia James, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alderpoint Drive. Officers were initially called to a local hospital after a report of a shooting victim. At the hospital, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was provided. James says the investigation is ongoing.

