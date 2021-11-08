Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Sunday.
According to Cpl. Tyneshia James, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Alderpoint Drive. Officers were initially called to a local hospital after a report of a shooting victim. At the hospital, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
No other information about the shooting was provided. James says the investigation is ongoing.
