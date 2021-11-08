Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery District Attorney hosts another ‘Second Chance Job Fair’

The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday, November 8, at the...
The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday, November 8, at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Monday specifically for ex-offenders.

A criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have while they’re trying to get back on their feet, Bailey says. It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce. So, he has pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.

This is the second job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Legal Services Alabama will also be on hand to walk qualifying attendees through the record expungement process, along with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office Photo Voter ID mobile unit, where FREE photo voter IDs will be issued to citizens who qualify.

There will also be representatives from the Montgomery County Probate Office who will share information about the voting rights restoration process, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by WhyNotUs.Live. First and second vaccine doses will be provided, as well as booster shots for those who meet the criteria.

Among the participating employers and resource providers are:

  • ABC Board
  • Able Home Care
  • ADAM Synergy
  • Aerotek
  • Alabama Army National Guard
  • Anderson Fertilizer Company
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Buffalo Rock
  • Church’s Chicken
  • City of Montgomery/Parks and Recreation
  • Coca Cola Bottling
  • COSA-NCADD
  • DAS North America
  • Division 12 Consulting
  • Embassy Suites
  • Gerhardi Inc.
  • Golden Corral
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Hager Companies
  • Hyundai Power Transformers
  • Ingram State Technical College
  • James Hardie
  • Jim Massey Cleaners
  • Luke Industries
  • Montgomery Travel Center
  • Onin Staffing
  • SDAC
  • Seedson Staffing
  • SK Services LLC
  • TA/Charley’s
  • Viscofan
  • Waffle House
  • Walker Workforce
  • Walmart
  • Wayne Farms
  • Wind Creek

The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged at https://montgomeryda.com/secondchance/

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Whatley, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in the death of...
Man charged in fatal Montgomery shooting Halloween morning
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after vehicle fire
Gail Rokotuibau, “White Hair Smiling,” speaks with a guest.
Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair returns after COVID hiatus
John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case
Montgomery's homeless population is in need of food, beanies, gloves, emergency foil blankets...
Service opportunities available to help Montgomery homeless

Latest News

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
Rain returns later this week
Cool, dry start to the week
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Temperatures are on an upwards trend over the next few days
Tracking a warm up to start the week, then rain chances late week.
Tracking a warm up to start the week, then rain chances late week.