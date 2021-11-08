Montgomery District Attorney hosts another ‘Second Chance Job Fair’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Monday specifically for ex-offenders.

A criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have while they’re trying to get back on their feet, Bailey says. It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce. So, he has pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.

This is the second job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.

Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Legal Services Alabama will also be on hand to walk qualifying attendees through the record expungement process, along with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office Photo Voter ID mobile unit, where FREE photo voter IDs will be issued to citizens who qualify.

There will also be representatives from the Montgomery County Probate Office who will share information about the voting rights restoration process, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by WhyNotUs.Live. First and second vaccine doses will be provided, as well as booster shots for those who meet the criteria.

Among the participating employers and resource providers are:

ABC Board

Able Home Care

ADAM Synergy

Aerotek

Alabama Army National Guard

Anderson Fertilizer Company

Auntie Anne’s

Buffalo Rock

Church’s Chicken

City of Montgomery/Parks and Recreation

Coca Cola Bottling

COSA-NCADD

DAS North America

Division 12 Consulting

Embassy Suites

Gerhardi Inc.

Golden Corral

Goodwill Industries

Hager Companies

Hyundai Power Transformers

Ingram State Technical College

James Hardie

Jim Massey Cleaners

Luke Industries

Montgomery Travel Center

Onin Staffing

SDAC

Seedson Staffing

SK Services LLC

TA/Charley’s

Viscofan

Waffle House

Walker Workforce

Walmart

Wayne Farms

Wind Creek

The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged at https://montgomeryda.com/secondchance/

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.