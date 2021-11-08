Montgomery District Attorney hosts another ‘Second Chance Job Fair’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is hosting a job fair Monday specifically for ex-offenders.
A criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have while they’re trying to get back on their feet, Bailey says. It’s often the one thing that keeps them from getting into the workforce. So, he has pulled together a group of companies to connect with those former criminals, willing to give them a chance.
This is the second job fair of its type Bailey has organized since July. There will also be agencies there that provide resources to help ex-offenders continue that transition.
Representatives from the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Legal Services Alabama will also be on hand to walk qualifying attendees through the record expungement process, along with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office Photo Voter ID mobile unit, where FREE photo voter IDs will be issued to citizens who qualify.
There will also be representatives from the Montgomery County Probate Office who will share information about the voting rights restoration process, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by WhyNotUs.Live. First and second vaccine doses will be provided, as well as booster shots for those who meet the criteria.
Among the participating employers and resource providers are:
- ABC Board
- Able Home Care
- ADAM Synergy
- Aerotek
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Anderson Fertilizer Company
- Auntie Anne’s
- Buffalo Rock
- Church’s Chicken
- City of Montgomery/Parks and Recreation
- Coca Cola Bottling
- COSA-NCADD
- DAS North America
- Division 12 Consulting
- Embassy Suites
- Gerhardi Inc.
- Golden Corral
- Goodwill Industries
- Hager Companies
- Hyundai Power Transformers
- Ingram State Technical College
- James Hardie
- Jim Massey Cleaners
- Luke Industries
- Montgomery Travel Center
- Onin Staffing
- SDAC
- Seedson Staffing
- SK Services LLC
- TA/Charley’s
- Viscofan
- Waffle House
- Walker Workforce
- Walmart
- Wayne Farms
- Wind Creek
The Second Chance Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. There’s no charge, but registration is encouraged at https://montgomeryda.com/secondchance/
