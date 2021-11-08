Mother still seeking answers after son killed in Madison County car crash in June

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -This weekend Jacklynn Stroz and her son Mikey were supposed to a football game in Kentucky together.

“It was a trip that I was supposed to do with my son and his best friend. His dad is now one of the Tennessee football coaches so they moved from Florida to Tennessee back in May so this was the trip. We were going to the Tennessee, Kentucky game,” said Stroz.

But Mikey wasn’t there because he was killed in car crash on U.S. 431, 2 miles south of New Hope in June.

“Our worlds are turned upside down right now. It’s completely different,” said Stroz.

Now almost five months later, Mikey’s mom is still waiting on a grand jury hearing.

Cases are backlogged because of the pandemic.

“Here’s another family suffering the lost of their kid and here’s another situation where there’s still not accountability for someone who could be charged immediately,” said Stroz.

The driver of a Ford F150 was traveling on the wrong side when his truck and the car Mikey was in collided head on around 2:45 that morning.

“I got the phone call at about seven a.m. from Mikey’s aunt. She was in hysterics. The first thing she said to me was Jack there’s been a horrible accident. Mikey didn’t make it and Maddie and Mac are still in surgery,” said Stroz.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tell me their investigation is complete and they turned the investigation over to the DA’s office.

Mickey’s mother said that the wheels of justice is slowly turning.

“This is where there’s a lack of justice in the state of Alabama for families who are going through something like this. I don’t know where this mistake has happened where families are having to grieve the loss of their kid or whoever their loved ones are and they have to wait for these charges to be pressed. Someone needs to be held accountable immediately,” said Stroz.

