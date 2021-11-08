Advertise
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County School District says there’s no threat or imminent danger after an incident at Smiths Station High School Monday morning.

News Leader 9 has learned the school was on a brief lockdown after a student fell from the second floor balcony.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of assault. Officials also say there were not a lot of students around at the time of the fall as it did not happen during a change of classes.

Officials confirm the student was taken to a Columbus hospital for a head injury.

It remains unclear what led up to the student falling. There’s no word on the student’s condition.

