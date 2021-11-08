Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police investigating after double homicide in Hale County; Two 16 year olds arrested for capital murder

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after a double homicide occurred on Topaz Road in Sawyerville.

Authorities identified the victims as 24-year-old Devyn Sterling and 24-year-old Shalondria Grey-Chavers.

Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the murder happened Friday morning, and the bodies were found on Sunday in a shed.

Police say two 16 year olds and 20-year-old Damyan Holifield, Jr were arrested for capital murder. They’re all being held without bond.

Police say and 18-year-old Cardell Wynn was charged with hindering prosecution.

Authorities are searching for the victims’ car.

123 movies
google maps on web site

Please check back for additional details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Whatley, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in the death of...
Man charged in fatal Montgomery shooting Halloween morning
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
Montgomery's homeless population is in need of food, beanies, gloves, emergency foil blankets...
Service opportunities available to help Montgomery homeless
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after vehicle fire
John Turner has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Jacurtis Howard.
Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case

Latest News

THE SOUTHERN STAR
The Southern Star, Alabama’s oldest family owned newspaper, under new owners
An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School
White House Correspondent Jon Decker joins First at Four
White House Correspondent Jon Decker joins First at Four
Airport Road Intermediate School holds annual S.T.E.M. Expo
Airport Road Intermediate School holds annual S.T.E.M. Expo