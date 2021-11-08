Police investigating after double homicide in Hale County; Two 16 year olds arrested for capital murder

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after a double homicide occurred on Topaz Road in Sawyerville.

Authorities identified the victims as 24-year-old Devyn Sterling and 24-year-old Shalondria Grey-Chavers.

Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the murder happened Friday morning, and the bodies were found on Sunday in a shed.

Police say two 16 year olds and 20-year-old Damyan Holifield, Jr were arrested for capital murder. They’re all being held without bond.

Police say and 18-year-old Cardell Wynn was charged with hindering prosecution.

Authorities are searching for the victims’ car.

Please check back for additional details.

