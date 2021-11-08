Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa PD is searching for a college student last seen early Sunday morning.

Garrett Walker (wbrc)

According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He was reported missing Sunday afternoon after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.

If anyone has info about this reported missing student, please contact UAPD at 205-348-5454 or 911. From Debbie Walker:... Posted by The University of Alabama on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Officers recovered a clothing item from the Black Warrior River that is believed to belong to Walker.

Officials are planning to search the river and surrounding areas at first light Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for details.

