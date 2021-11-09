$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Amazon.com will soon expand its presence in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office confirmed Tuesday. The online retail giant will open three new operations facilities across the state while also launching a new fulfillment center to support customer deliveries.

The projects will be located in Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville with the creation of more than 900 total jobs, according to the governor’s office. Amazon said it also plans to add an additional 500 full-time positions in Alabama before the end of the year, with preparations made for another 1,800 available seasonal jobs.

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce said the planned 650,000 square-foot IXD facility in Montgomery will be built between I-65 and Highway 31, north of Hyundai Boulevard, in what will represent $100M capital investment, and will provide 500 jobs to the River Region.

“This is the first Amazon facility of any type to be announced in the Montgomery metro area and is the only Amazon IXD facility in the state of Alabama,” the Chamber said.

“Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done,” Gov. Ivey said. “Companies from around the world have discovered that Alabama offers them all the ingredients of success, and this is another prime example.”

Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon, said the Seattle, Washington-based internet retail giant is proud to expand its investment in Alabama with new state-of-the-art operations facilities that will support thousands of good jobs.

“Our success would not be possible without our great employees, and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and strong state and local support we have received since first launching operations in 2020,” Huseman said. “We look forward to continued investment as we innovate and grow to better serve our customers across the state.”

The new Amazon facilities coming to Alabama are:

Montgomery Receive Center: In 2022, Amazon will open an Inbound Cross Dock facility that will receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. This 650,000-square-foot facility will provide more than 500 full-time jobs.

Birmingham Delivery Station: In November, Amazon plans to expand delivery services in greater Birmingham. This new station will employ approximately 150 people and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people through the empowerment of the Delivery Service Partner program.

Huntsville XL Fulfillment Center: In 2022, Amazon will open its third fulfillment center in the state. This “XL” Non-Sortable facility is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. The 1 million-square-foot facility in Limestone County will provide more than 250 full-time jobs and will utilize innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

“Amazon’s major investment shows that Montgomery is on the map and an essential part of logistics solutions for major brands and industries,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “We’re eager to grow this partnership on behalf of the Montgomerians who will benefit from the careers that this new facility will bring.”

The first of two fulfillment centers in the area, this nearly 1 million-square-foot facility has created hundreds of full-time jobs and allows Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

Amazon also said its new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business.

“The growth of Huntsville and North Alabama is a natural fit for Amazon’s fulfillment centers as the company expands its physical distribution network,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We welcome the new job opportunities and service options Amazon will bring to the region.”

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Amazon is one of the world’s most dynamic companies and its continued growth in the state strengthens strategic efforts to bring in more high-tech employers.

“Amazon’s presence in Alabama helps the state’s economic development team advance its goal of recruiting high-caliber projects with technology-focused jobs,” Secretary Canfield said. “This is a priority as we continue to work toward evolving Alabama’s economy and preparing our workers for 21st Century careers.”

With a fulfillment center in Bessemer, delivery stations in Birmingham and a sortation center in Mobile, Amazon has created more than 9,000 direct jobs statewide and invested more than $1 billion in Alabama in infrastructure and compensation to employees.

The company’s fulfillment and transportation jobs support communities of all sizes, pay a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour-which is more than double the federal and state minimum wage—and provide comprehensive health benefits on the first day of employment, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and more for employees and their families.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities in Alabama. Interested candidates can visit www.hiring.amazon.com to learn more.

