ADEM: No environmental impact from Prattville paper mill incident

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management, or ADEM, has confirmed that there were no environmental impacts identified in relation to a weekend incident at a Prattville paper mill.

International Paper spokeswoman Amy Simpson said there was a “structural failure” at one of the container board mill’s stock tanks at the Prattville facility on Saturday.

She said it happened during a scheduled annual maintenance outage, but did not go into details. No injuries were reported.

Crews are still assessing the damage to determine the steps needed to resume partial and full operations. The mill is completely shut down in the meantime.

