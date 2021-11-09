Advertise
ALDOT launches campaign informing drivers of new work zone fines

The punishment for drivers who move recklessly through work zones has increased.
The punishment for drivers who move recklessly through work zones has increased.(Julia Hansen | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_jhans'>jhans</a>)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The punishment for drivers who move recklessly through work zones has increased. The Alabama Department of Transportation launched a new campaign to make sure all drivers know a new law about driving through construction zones.

Recent deaths of road workers along Alabama highways are a sober reminder that there is little room for error when driving through a work zone. The number of injuries and fatal crashes in work zones increased in 2020, according to ALDOT. There were 2,378 work zone crashes, resulting in 19 fatalities and 616 injuries. These numbers include road workers and motorists.

Under the new law, fines for ANY moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will now result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is more significant.

ALDOT says double fines aren’t just for speeding anymore. Distracted driving, tailgating, aggressive driving or any moving violation will result in a double fine under what’s now Alabama law.

“Not a game,” is the theme of the new Drive Safe Alabama work zone public service announcement (PSA) from ALDOT and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The PSA uses the popularity of game shows to bring attention to the state’s current work zone safety law. TV and radio stations statewide will broadcast the PSA, and the campaign will be shared on Drive Safe Alabama Twitter and Facebook pages.

“We want drivers to be aware not only of the new fines in a work zone but of the people who are putting their lives at great risk to keep Alabama roads in good condition,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator with ALDOT. “Driving through a work zone is not a game, and our new PSA highlights some of the violations that will result in double fines and could cost a road worker their life.”

Also this week is National Crash Responder Safety Week. The Alabama Department of Transportation is working with other emergency responders to increase safety and efficiency when clearing highway incidents, and reduce the number of secondary accidents.

First responders in Alabama can sign up for traffic incident management workshops to learn ways to work together to mitigate incidents at www.AlabamaTim.org.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

