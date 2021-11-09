ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 14-year-old is facing several charges after a chase Tuesday morning with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, around 8 a.m. troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near mile marker 219, close to Jemison in Chilton County. The vehicle refused to stop, and the pursuit continued south for nearly 40 miles until it reached the Prattville city limits where the driver struck several vehicles.

WSFA 12 News viewers reported seeing state troopers chasing the SUV on Highway 14 at a high rate of speed.

Prattville police assisted ALEA with spike strips that deflated the vehicle’s tires. Shortly after, the Expedition crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street, inside the city limits.

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville. ((Source: WSFA 12 News via Colbi Faulk Carter))

Burkett says six juveniles were inside the Expedition - an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds. One of the 14-year-olds, the driver, is being charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, assault first-degree, speeding attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Because of their ages, the identities of the juveniles have not been released.

