Class Act: An emotional reaction from Anchylus Agee at Andalusia Elementary School

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - There were a lot of tears and hugs as Anchylus Agee at Andalusia Elementary School received the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

“First of all, nothing I do in my classroom is about recognition, so I’m honored and humbled. And also, when I think about my profession, I didn’t choose this profession for myself. It was chosen for me by God, and that’s how I do my work,” said Agee.

The second-grade teacher has been teaching for nearly 20 years and said she doesn’t really have a specific teaching style. She looks at her students like they’re her own children, and that’s how she approaches each day.

“If I have an opportunity to help them build a strong foundation, that’s what it’s all about, and that’s what makes me come back every day,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.